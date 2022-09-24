Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) At $18.10: What To Do?

In last trading session, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.10 trading at -$0.47 or -2.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.30B. That closing price of DCPH’s stock is at a discount of -109.89% from its 52-week high price of $37.99 and is indicating a premium of 64.03% from its 52-week low price of $6.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 893.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.58 in the current quarter.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.53%, in the last five days DCPH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $18.10 price level, adding 5.73% to its value on the day. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 85.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.00% in past 5-day. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) showed a performance of 16.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.86 million shares which calculate 9.19 days to cover the short interests.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 93.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.55% while that of industry is 2.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.70% in the current quarter and calculating 61.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $33.03 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -43.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.00%.

DCPH Dividends

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.42% institutions for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the top institutional holder at DCPH for having 6.25 million shares of worth $113.14 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.53 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $100.07 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.82 million shares of worth $50.96 million or 4.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $24.45 million in the company or a holder of 2.02% of company’s stock.