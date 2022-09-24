Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Down Almost -27.19% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.29 trading at $0.55 or 3.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.42B. That closing price of DAWN’s stock is at a discount of -55.0% from its 52-week high price of $28.35 and is indicating a premium of 70.26% from its 52-week low price of $5.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 685.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.10%, in the last five days DAWN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $18.29 price level, adding 14.01% to its value on the day. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.09% in past 5-day. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) showed a performance of -27.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.81 million shares which calculate 5.8 days to cover the short interests.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 93.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.81% while that of industry is 2.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 90.30% in the current quarter and calculating -51.50% decrease in the next quarter.

DAWN Dividends

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.70% institutions for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Canaan Partners XI LLC is the top institutional holder at DAWN for having 9.66 million shares of worth $95.86 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 8.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $81.36 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.27 million shares of worth $7.9 million or 1.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.35 million in the company or a holder of 1.56% of company’s stock.