Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Is Now -5.88% Below Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at -$0.01 or -5.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.47M. That closing price of CRBP’s stock is at a discount of -564.71% from its 52-week high price of $1.13 and is indicating a discount of -5.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 851.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.06%, in the last five days CRBP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 16.83% to its value on the day. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -72.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.64% in past 5-day. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) showed a performance of -20.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.29 million shares which calculate 4.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1664.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1664.71% for stock’s current value.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.73% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.00% in the current quarter and calculating -200.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -63.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $100k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $110k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $137k and $97k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -27.00% while estimating it to be 13.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.30% during past 5 years.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.32% institutions for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at CRBP for having 11.32 million shares of worth $6.02 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Knoll Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 5.05 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.68 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.32 million shares of worth $6.02 million or 9.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.57 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.9 million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.