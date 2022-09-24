Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL), Stock Drops -74.00% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.10 trading at -$0.02 or -1.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $96.21M. That closing price of CRDL’s stock is at a discount of -350.91% from its 52-week high price of $4.96 and is indicating a premium of 9.09% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 188.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.79%, in the last five days CRDL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the stock touched $1.10 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.51% in past 5-day. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) showed a performance of -0.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.4 million shares which calculate 4.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.96 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.29 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -354.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -108.18% for stock’s current value.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.59% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

CRDL Dividends

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.89% institutions for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. MMCAP International, Inc. SPC is the top institutional holder at CRDL for having 3.25 million shares of worth $4.98 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 1.36 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.79 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.36 million shares of worth $1.79 million or 2.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.25 million in the company or a holder of 1.53% of company’s stock.