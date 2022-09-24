Buy, Sell Or Hold Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) At $1.03?

In last trading session, Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.30M. That closing price of AIU’s stock is at a discount of -1111.65% from its 52-week high price of $12.48 and is indicating a premium of 10.68% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 33840.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 105.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) trade information

AIU hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 4.63% to its value on the day. Meta Data Limited’s shares saw a change of -89.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) showed a performance of -2.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 87440.0 shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.

Meta Data Limited (AIU) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $144.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $237.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Aug 2021. Company posted $111.31 million and $155.78 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.60% while estimating it to be 52.40% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -565.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.14%.

AIU Dividends

Meta Data Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.15% institutions for Meta Data Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at AIU for having 0.32 million shares of worth $0.33 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Carlyle Group Inc., which was holding about 0.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.32 million.