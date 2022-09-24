Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Has Already Recovered 40.0%, But Another -11.9% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.20 trading at $0.1 or 2.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $161.11M. That closing price of BCLI’s stock is at a discount of -11.9% from its 52-week high price of $4.70 and is indicating a premium of 40.0% from its 52-week low price of $2.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 176.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.44%, in the last five days BCLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/23/22 when the stock touched $4.20 price level, adding 1.64% to its value on the day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.69% in past 5-day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) showed a performance of 1.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.58 million shares which calculate 10.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -400.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -90.48% for stock’s current value.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 2.00.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.40% during past 5 years.

BCLI Dividends

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.35% institutions for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BCLI for having 1.42 million shares of worth $4.77 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.47 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.59 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.95 million shares of worth $3.2 million or 2.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.41 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.36 million in the company or a holder of 1.11% of company’s stock.