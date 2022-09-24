Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Are Down -19.38 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.99 trading at -$0.59 or -8.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $237.08M. That closing price of AMPY’s stock is at a discount of -64.61% from its 52-week high price of $9.86 and is indicating a premium of 56.59% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 670.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.97%, in the last five days AMPY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $5.99 price level, adding 18.17% to its value on the day. Amplify Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of 92.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.38% in past 5-day. Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) showed a performance of -24.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.7 million shares which calculate 1.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.51% for stock’s current value.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 69.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $93.05 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

AMPY Dividends

Amplify Energy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.56% institutions for Amplify Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Lasry, Marc is the top institutional holder at AMPY for having 2.56 million shares of worth $14.09 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.67 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.17 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.04 million shares of worth $5.74 million or 2.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.82 million in the company or a holder of 1.92% of company’s stock.