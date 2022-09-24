After A -2.64% Drop In Share Price, Is Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.84 trading at -$1.38 or -2.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.13B. That closing price of RXDX’s stock is at a discount of -17.51% from its 52-week high price of $59.74 and is indicating a premium of 57.71% from its 52-week low price of $21.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 543.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.91 in the current quarter.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.64%, in the last five days RXDX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $50.84 price level, adding 12.27% to its value on the day. Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of 28.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.35% in past 5-day. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) showed a performance of -2.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.27 million shares which calculate 7.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $60.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -47.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.65% for stock’s current value.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 28.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -21.18% while that of industry is 2.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -85.70% in the current quarter and calculating -34.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 65.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $510k for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $510k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

RXDX Dividends

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.04% institutions for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at RXDX for having 3.23 million shares of worth $122.07 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 2.76 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $104.14 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.23 million shares of worth $122.07 million or 8.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.84 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $31.55 million in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.