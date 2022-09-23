With 34.76% Distance From Low, Is Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $211.81 trading at -$14.84 or -6.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $55.17B. That most recent trading price of PXD’s stock is at a discount of -32.08% from its 52-week high price of $279.76 and is indicating a premium of 34.76% from its 52-week low price of $138.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $8.06 in the current quarter.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.55%, in the last five days PXD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $211.81 price level, adding 10.98% to its value on the day. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s shares saw a change of 33.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.22% in past 5-day. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) showed a performance of -7.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.11 million shares which calculate 2.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $285.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.91% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $240.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $337.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -59.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.31% for stock’s current value.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pioneer Natural Resources Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 146.98% while that of industry is 34.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.20% in the current quarter and calculating 74.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 50.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.39 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.22 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $2.86 billion and $3.72 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 53.30% while estimating it to be 13.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 810.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.79%.

PXD Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.28% institutions for Pioneer Natural Resources Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PXD for having 19.12 million shares of worth $4.04 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 7.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 18.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.97 billion.

On the other hand, American Balanced Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.6 million shares of worth $1.6 billion or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.46 billion in the company or a holder of 2.86% of company’s stock.