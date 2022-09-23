ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Achieved Almost 7.67% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.79 trading at -$0.18 or -4.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $693.46M. That closing price of VRAY’s stock is at a discount of -117.68% from its 52-week high price of $8.25 and is indicating a premium of 36.94% from its 52-week low price of $2.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 887.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ViewRay Inc. (VRAY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.53%, in the last five days VRAY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the stock touched $3.79 price level, adding 7.79% to its value on the day. ViewRay Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.34% in past 5-day. ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) showed a performance of 7.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.95 million shares which calculate 8.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -111.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.84% for stock’s current value.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ViewRay Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.93% while that of industry is -2.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.26 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $15.03 million and $19.18 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.10% while estimating it to be 36.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

VRAY Dividends

ViewRay Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 18 and April 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.53% institutions for ViewRay Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the top institutional holder at VRAY for having 20.63 million shares of worth $80.87 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Executive Capital, LP, which was holding about 15.75 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $61.75 million.

On the other hand, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.63 million shares of worth $45.58 million or 6.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.06 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $19.85 million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.