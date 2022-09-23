VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), Stock Drops -78.00% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.73 trading at -$0.03 or -3.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $200.64M. That closing price of VBIV’s stock is at a discount of -378.08% from its 52-week high price of $3.49 and is indicating a premium of 12.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.87%, in the last five days VBIV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $0.73 price level, adding 9.88% to its value on the day. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.96% in past 5-day. VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) showed a performance of -27.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.51 million shares which calculate 4.37 days to cover the short interests.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VBI Vaccines Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -37.04% while that of industry is 1.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 812.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $700k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $142k and $107k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 393.00% while estimating it to be 1,600.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.70% during past 5 years.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.68% institutions for VBI Vaccines Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at VBIV for having 52.34 million shares of worth $86.88 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 20.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 16.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.92 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.29 million shares of worth $3.47 million or 1.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.35 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.56 million in the company or a holder of 1.30% of company’s stock.