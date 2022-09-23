Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Shares Rebounded 2.33% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) saw 1.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading at $0.0 or 1.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.66M. That closing price of UBX’s stock is at a discount of -746.51% from its 52-week high price of $3.64 and is indicating a premium of 2.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.62%, in the last five days UBX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 10.7% to its value on the day. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.12% in past 5-day. Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) showed a performance of -23.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 0.5 days to cover the short interests.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Unity Biotechnology Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.94% while that of industry is 1.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.50% in the current quarter and calculating 10.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.40% during past 5 years.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.15% institutions for Unity Biotechnology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at UBX for having 2.14 million shares of worth $2.4 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pura Vida Investments, LLC, which was holding about 1.58 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.77 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.61 million shares of worth $0.68 million or 0.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.56 million in the company or a holder of 0.73% of company’s stock.