Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Has Fallen -81.44% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at $0.0 or -0.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.15M. That closing price of TENX’s stock is at a discount of -931.58% from its 52-week high price of $1.96 and is indicating a premium of 5.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 485.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.52%, in the last five days TENX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 26.92% to its value on the day. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -81.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.77% in past 5-day. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) showed a performance of -25.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12410.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2531.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2531.58% for stock’s current value.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -71.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 72.78% while that of industry is 1.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 93.30% in the current quarter and calculating 10.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.80% during past 5 years.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.07% institutions for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC is the top institutional holder at TENX for having 3.82 million shares of worth $1.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 15.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, which was holding about 2.02 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.64 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.69% of company’s stock.