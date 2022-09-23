Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY): -156.4% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.91 trading at -$1.88 or -7.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.39B. That closing price of SGRY’s stock is at a discount of -156.4% from its 52-week high price of $63.87 and is indicating a premium of 3.45% from its 52-week low price of $24.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 491.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.02%, in the last five days SGRY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $24.91 price level, adding 12.75% to its value on the day. Surgery Partners Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.95% in past 5-day. Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) showed a performance of -24.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.23 million shares which calculate 7.56 days to cover the short interests.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Surgery Partners Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,900.00% while that of industry is 4.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $618.98 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $641.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $538.3 million and $545.85 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.00% while estimating it to be 17.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -50.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 64.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.40%.

SGRY Dividends

Surgery Partners Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.11% institutions for Surgery Partners Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at SGRY for having 49.06 million shares of worth $2.7 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 54.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 11.88 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $653.87 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.5 million shares of worth $97.87 million or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.47 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $126.24 million in the company or a holder of 2.74% of company’s stock.