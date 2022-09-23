Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) Drops -33.51 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In recent trading session, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) saw 1.38 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.29 trading at -$0.65 or -33.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $73.41M. That most recent trading price of SBEV’s stock is at a discount of -334.11% from its 52-week high price of $5.60 and is indicating a premium of 23.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 239.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -33.51%, in the last five days SBEV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/22/22 when the stock touched $1.29 price level, adding 41.08% to its value on the day. Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 66.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.96% in past 5-day. Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.59 million shares which calculate 1.67 days to cover the short interests.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

SBEV Dividends

Splash Beverage Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.93% institutions for Splash Beverage Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SBEV for having 1.44 million shares of worth $4.09 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Eam Investors, LLC, which was holding about 0.27 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.77 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.16 million shares of worth $3.29 million or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.78 million in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.