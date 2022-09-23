Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) -48.71% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$1.5480?

In last trading session, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) saw 5.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.63 trading at $0.31 or 23.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $115.36M. That closing price of SONN’s stock is at a discount of -526.99% from its 52-week high price of $10.22 and is indicating a premium of 24.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 222.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 23.48%, in the last five days SONN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $1.63 price level, adding 61.19% to its value on the day. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -48.71% in past 5-day. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) showed a performance of -51.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25990.0 shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.10% in the current quarter and calculating 20.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -17.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $100k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.30% during past 5 years.

SONN Dividends

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 14 and December 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.00% institutions for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SONN for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.22 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 51975.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $84719.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.12 million shares of worth $0.19 million or 0.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28363.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $46231.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.