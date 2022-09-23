Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Could Shrink By -46.41% Or More

In last trading session, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) saw 2.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.27 trading at -$0.5 or -7.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.90B. That closing price of PSNY’s stock is at a discount of -161.72% from its 52-week high price of $16.41 and is indicating a premium of 1.59% from its 52-week low price of $6.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.39%, in the last five days PSNY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $6.27 price level, adding 20.33% to its value on the day. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s shares saw a change of -46.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.53% in past 5-day. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) showed a performance of -24.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.8 million shares which calculate 1.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -107.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -59.49% for stock’s current value.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.41% institutions for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB is the top institutional holder at PSNY for having 4.4 million shares of worth $38.77 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.