Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Could Experience -68.57% Growth

In last trading session, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) saw 2.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.02 trading at -$0.59 or -5.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $377.05M. That closing price of PHAT’s stock is at a discount of -260.18% from its 52-week high price of $36.09 and is indicating a premium of 39.22% from its 52-week low price of $6.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 260.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.03 in the current quarter.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.56%, in the last five days PHAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $10.02 price level, adding 12.49% to its value on the day. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -49.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.50% in past 5-day. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) showed a performance of 11.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.23 million shares which calculate 14.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -349.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.18% for stock’s current value.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -3.00% in the current quarter and calculating -14.30% decrease in the next quarter.

And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

PHAT Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.80% institutions for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at PHAT for having 5.83 million shares of worth $79.31 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd, which was holding about 2.07 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.14 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.12 million shares of worth $14.54 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.64 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8.72 million in the company or a holder of 1.64% of company’s stock.