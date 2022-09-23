Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Down -55.61% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw 4.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at $0.11 or 46.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.84M. That closing price of PBLA’s stock is at a discount of -585.71% from its 52-week high price of $2.40 and is indicating a premium of 31.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 392.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 46.39%, in the last five days PBLA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 64.92% to its value on the day. Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -79.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.33% in past 5-day. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) showed a performance of -55.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 1.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1614.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1328.57% for stock’s current value.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -82.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.45% while that of industry is 1.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -13.60% in the current quarter and calculating -43.80% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.10% during past 5 years.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.08% institutions for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at PBLA for having 57144.0 shares of worth $37720.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.