Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) Shares Plunged -16.14% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) saw 1.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.53 trading at -$0.02 or -3.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.57M. That closing price of OIG’s stock is at a discount of -550.94% from its 52-week high price of $3.45 and is indicating a premium of 3.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.42%, in the last five days OIG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $0.53 price level, adding 18.32% to its value on the day. Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -75.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.14% in past 5-day. Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) showed a performance of -37.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -654.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -654.72% for stock’s current value.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

OIG Dividends

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.76% institutions for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at OIG for having 3.16 million shares of worth $5.82 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Henssler (G.W.) & Associates, Ltd., which was holding about 2.9 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.34 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.38 million shares of worth $2.53 million or 1.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.83 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.53 million in the company or a holder of 0.96% of company’s stock.