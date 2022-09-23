NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.41?

In recent trading session, NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.41 trading at -$0.49 or -8.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $28.40B. That most recent trading price of NWG’s stock is at a discount of -29.39% from its 52-week high price of $7.00 and is indicating a premium of 7.76% from its 52-week low price of $4.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.22%, in the last five days NWG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $5.41 price level, adding 15.6% to its value on the day. NatWest Group plc’s shares saw a change of -3.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.52% in past 5-day. NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) showed a performance of -5.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.53 million shares which calculate 1.97 days to cover the short interests.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NatWest Group plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.59% while that of industry is 3.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.00% during past 5 years.

NWG Dividends

NatWest Group plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.75% institutions for NatWest Group plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC is the top institutional holder at NWG for having 6.81 million shares of worth $38.67 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 4.07 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.14 million.

On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.38 million shares of worth $7.45 million or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.69 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.72 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.