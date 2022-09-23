MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Climbs 359.70% In 2022; Is It Attractive Enough At $28.19?

In recent trading session, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.19 trading at -$2.36 or -7.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.54B. That most recent trading price of MP’s stock is at a discount of -113.52% from its 52-week high price of $60.19 and is indicating a premium of 2.52% from its 52-week low price of $27.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.73%, in the last five days MP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $28.19 price level, adding 14.91% to its value on the day. MP Materials Corp.’s shares saw a change of -32.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.74% in past 5-day. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) showed a performance of -14.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.36 million shares which calculate 5.57 days to cover the short interests.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MP Materials Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 64.84% while that of industry is 17.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.20% in the current quarter and calculating -9.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 65.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $126.15 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $116.59 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 359.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.55%.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.04% institutions for MP Materials Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. JHL Capital Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at MP for having 38.18 million shares of worth $1.09 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 21.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is QVT Financial LP, which was holding about 15.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $454.93 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.87 million shares of worth $81.91 million or 1.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $70.35 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.