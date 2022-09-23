Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Drops -6.16 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) saw 1.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.98 trading at -$0.13 or -6.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $607.09M. That closing price of MVST’s stock is at a discount of -470.2% from its 52-week high price of $11.29 and is indicating a discount of -1.01% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.16%, in the last five days MVST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $1.98 price level, adding 12.39% to its value on the day. Microvast Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.78% in past 5-day. Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) showed a performance of -20.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.63 million shares which calculate 4.23 days to cover the short interests.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Microvast Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -73.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.03% while that of industry is 12.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $43.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.22% institutions for Microvast Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group, LP is the top institutional holder at MVST for having 10.99 million shares of worth $73.61 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Spring Creek Capital LLC, which was holding about 6.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.2 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.99 million shares of worth $8.87 million or 1.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $21.42 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.