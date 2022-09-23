Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Stock Has Fallen -46.14% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw 2.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.59 trading at $0.05 or 9.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $48.39M. That most recent trading price of MDGS’s stock is at a discount of -201.69% from its 52-week high price of $1.78 and is indicating a premium of 15.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 41030.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 98.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Medigus Ltd. (MDGS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.54%, in the last five days MDGS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/23/22 when the stock touched $0.59 price level, adding 21.23% to its value on the day. Medigus Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -46.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.17% in past 5-day. Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) showed a performance of -18.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42370.0 shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $90.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.34% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $90.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $90.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -15154.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15154.24% for stock’s current value.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Medigus Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -300.00% while that of industry is 12.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

MDGS Dividends

Medigus Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.95% institutions for Medigus Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management is the top institutional holder at MDGS for having 53015.0 shares of worth $57786.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 46600.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50794.0.

On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 53015.0 shares of worth $34194.0 or 0.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7664.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6361.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.