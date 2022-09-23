Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Has Recovered -9.94 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -40.5% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In recent trading session, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $187.41 trading at -$0.71 or -0.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $116.30B. That most recent trading price of LOW’s stock is at a discount of -40.5% from its 52-week high price of $263.31 and is indicating a premium of 9.23% from its 52-week low price of $170.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $4.62 in the current quarter.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.37%, in the last five days LOW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $187.41 price level, adding 4.33% to its value on the day. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.53% in past 5-day. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) showed a performance of -9.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.39 million shares which calculate 3.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $246.47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.96% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $202.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $300.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.95% for stock’s current value.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lowe’s Companies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.21% while that of industry is 22.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.70% in the current quarter and calculating 11.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $28.26 billion for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.21 billion in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 55.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.40%.

LOW Dividends

Lowe’s Companies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.44% institutions for Lowe’s Companies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LOW for having 57.21 million shares of worth $11.57 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 45.26 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.15 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 19.34 million shares of worth $3.91 billion or 3.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.74 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.98 billion in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.