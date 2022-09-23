iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Falls -0.52%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In recent trading session, iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.90 trading at -$0.01 or -0.52% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.55M. That most recent trading price of ISPC’s stock is at a discount of -1425.26% from its 52-week high price of $28.98 and is indicating a premium of 20.53% from its 52-week low price of $1.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 121.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.27 in the current quarter.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.52%, in the last five days ISPC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/23/22 when the stock touched $1.90 price level, adding 17.39% to its value on the day. iSpecimen Inc.’s shares saw a change of -75.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.83% in past 5-day. iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) showed a performance of -17.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46700.0 shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.51% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -636.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -189.47% for stock’s current value.

iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.87 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.86 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -191.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

ISPC Dividends

iSpecimen Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.42% institutions for iSpecimen Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ISPC for having 71175.0 shares of worth $0.38 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bleichroeder LP, which was holding about 65834.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.35 million.

On the other hand, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 40000.0 shares of worth $87200.0 or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 36086.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.19 million in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.