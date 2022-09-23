Is Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings Inc.â€™s 0.92% Rise This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In recent trading session, Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $9.84 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $424.79M. That most recent trading price of SPGSâ€™s stock is at a discount of -0.41% from its 52-week high price of $9.88 and is indicating a premium of 1.63% from its 52-week low price of $9.68. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 94.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) trade information

SPGS remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 09/22/22 when the stock touched $9.84 price level. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 1.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.10% in past 5-day. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) showed a performance of -0.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3650.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

SPGS Dividends

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPGS)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 81.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.06% institutions for Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP is the top institutional holder at SPGS for having 1.73 million shares of worth $16.96 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.03% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aristeia Capital, LLC, which was holding about 1.45 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 4.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.2 million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and Weiss Strategic Interval Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.65 million shares of worth $6.33 million or 1.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.21 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.04 million in the company or a holder of 0.61% of companyâ€™s stock.