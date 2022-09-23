Is Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -525.77% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.26 trading at -$0.27 or -7.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $342.98M. That closing price of DNMR’s stock is at a discount of -525.77% from its 52-week high price of $20.40 and is indicating a premium of 5.21% from its 52-week low price of $3.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.65%, in the last five days DNMR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $3.26 price level, adding 15.54% to its value on the day. Danimer Scientific Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.62% in past 5-day. Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) showed a performance of -25.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.24 million shares which calculate 9.91 days to cover the short interests.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Danimer Scientific Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -32.26% while that of industry is 9.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 76.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.36 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $14.47 million and $13.37 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.10% while estimating it to be 96.30% for the next quarter.

DNMR Dividends

Danimer Scientific Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.56% institutions for Danimer Scientific Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at DNMR for having 6.79 million shares of worth $39.79 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.06 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.48 million.

On the other hand, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.73 million shares of worth $12.45 million or 2.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.24 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13.15 million in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.