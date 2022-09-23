InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Currently -259.8 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In recent trading session, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.59 trading at -$1.18 or -4.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.51B. That most recent trading price of INMD’s stock is at a discount of -259.8% from its 52-week high price of $99.27 and is indicating a premium of 25.34% from its 52-week low price of $20.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For InMode Ltd. (INMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.53 in the current quarter.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.10%, in the last five days INMD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the stock touched $27.59 price level, adding 14.37% to its value on the day. InMode Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -59.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.26% in past 5-day. InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) showed a performance of -10.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.9 million shares which calculate 3.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $51.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.9% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -117.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44.98% for stock’s current value.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $105.62 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $127.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $94.18 million and $110.54 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.20% while estimating it to be 15.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 225.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 115.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.20%.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.01% institutions for InMode Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at INMD for having 3.18 million shares of worth $117.44 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 3.02 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $111.37 million.

On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.57 million shares of worth $14.41 million or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16.07 million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.