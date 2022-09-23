How To Know If Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Is Expensive At $89.08.

In recent trading session, Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $89.08 trading at -$3.1 or -3.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $30.13B. That most recent trading price of SPG’s stock is at a discount of -92.1% from its 52-week high price of $171.12 and is indicating a discount of -2.99% from its 52-week low price of $91.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.44 in the current quarter.

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.36%, in the last five days SPG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $89.08 price level, adding 11.17% to its value on the day. Simon Property Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.39% in past 5-day. Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) showed a performance of -13.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.24 million shares which calculate 3.81 days to cover the short interests.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Simon Property Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.35% while that of industry is 6.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -30.40% in the current quarter and calculating 3.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.23 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.26 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 90.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.60%.

SPG Dividends

Simon Property Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.64% institutions for Simon Property Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SPG for having 48.52 million shares of worth $4.33 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 14.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 33.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.0 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 15.37 million shares of worth $1.37 billion or 4.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $862.54 million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.