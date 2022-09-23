How To Know If Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Is Expensive At $51.10.

In recent trading session, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.10 trading at -$0.54 or -1.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.95B. That most recent trading price of DQ’s stock is at a discount of -58.71% from its 52-week high price of $81.10 and is indicating a premium of 36.99% from its 52-week low price of $32.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $6.13 in the current quarter.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.04%, in the last five days DQ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the stock touched $51.10 price level, adding 11.67% to its value on the day. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of 28.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.67% in past 5-day. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) showed a performance of -17.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.93 million shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $88.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.02% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $65.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $140.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -173.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.2% for stock’s current value.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Daqo New Energy Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 177.46% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 102.30% in the current quarter and calculating 50.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 130.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.15 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $806.06 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $441.37 million and $548.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 160.30% while estimating it to be 47.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 66.20% during past 5 years.

DQ Dividends

Daqo New Energy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.35% institutions for Daqo New Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at DQ for having 4.89 million shares of worth $201.85 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., which was holding about 3.59 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $148.14 million.

On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.49 million shares of worth $106.06 million or 1.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $93.89 million in the company or a holder of 1.77% of company’s stock.