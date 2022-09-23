Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Down Almost -7.50% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.63 trading at $0.41 or 18.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $310.71M. That most recent trading price of CO’s stock is at a discount of -109.13% from its 52-week high price of $5.50 and is indicating a premium of 22.81% from its 52-week low price of $2.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 80490.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 139.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.47%, in the last five days CO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/23/22 when the stock touched $2.63 price level. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares saw a change of -47.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.60% in past 5-day. Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) showed a performance of -7.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.02 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $39.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

CO Dividends

Global Cord Blood Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 22 and November 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.54% institutions for Global Cord Blood Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. is the top institutional holder at CO for having 4.76 million shares of worth $13.59 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 2.55 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.27 million.

On the other hand, Parametric International Equity Fund and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 29600.0 shares of worth $84508.0 or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18571.0 shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $53020.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.