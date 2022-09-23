G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Falls -1.09%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In last trading session, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) saw 1.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at $0.0 or -1.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.55M. That closing price of GMVD’s stock is at a discount of -2830.43% from its 52-week high price of $6.74 and is indicating a premium of 4.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.39 in the current quarter.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.09%, in the last five days GMVD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $0.23 price level, adding 31.55% to its value on the day. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -86.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -31.09% in past 5-day. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) showed a performance of -38.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.72 million shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

GMVD Dividends

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.26% institutions for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at GMVD for having 50193.0 shares of worth $63745.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 60164.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $76408.0.