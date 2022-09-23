FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Could Shrink By -8.87% Or More

In recent trading session, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.40 trading at -$0.63 or -3.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.39B. That most recent trading price of FSK’s stock is at a discount of -27.07% from its 52-week high price of $23.38 and is indicating a premium of 2.01% from its 52-week low price of $18.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.67 in the current quarter.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.34%, in the last five days FSK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $18.40 price level, adding 10.29% to its value on the day. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares saw a change of -8.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.35% in past 5-day. FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) showed a performance of -12.86% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $20.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.41% for stock’s current value.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FS KKR Capital Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.52% while that of industry is 10.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -13.00% in the current quarter and calculating -4.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $372.4 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $378.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.55% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.90%.

FSK Dividends

FS KKR Capital Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 12.82%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.44 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 13.10%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.26% institutions for FS KKR Capital Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the top institutional holder at FSK for having 19.73 million shares of worth $450.17 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Oak Hill Advisors, L.P., which was holding about 13.71 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $312.96 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.77 million shares of worth $73.26 million or 1.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $15.25 million in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.