Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) 52.63% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.70 trading at -$1.24 or -6.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.62B. That most recent trading price of EURN’s stock is at a discount of -14.73% from its 52-week high price of $19.16 and is indicating a premium of 52.63% from its 52-week low price of $7.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.91%, in the last five days EURN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $16.70 price level, adding 12.84% to its value on the day. Euronav NV’s shares saw a change of 101.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.39% in past 5-day. Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) showed a performance of 10.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.44 million shares which calculate 1.99 days to cover the short interests.
Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Euronav NV is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 67.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 108.57% while that of industry is 17.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -290.90% in the current quarter and calculating 65.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -58.40% from the last financial year’s standing.
9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $92.73 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $184.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $225.12 million and $138.44 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -58.80% while estimating it to be 33.40% for the next quarter.
In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -160.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.00%.
EURN Dividends
Euronav NV is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 53.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.52% institutions for Euronav NV that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at EURN for having 9.49 million shares of worth $159.96 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is M&G Investment Management Ltd, which was holding about 7.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $133.32 million.
On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.57 million shares of worth $60.08 million or 1.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.47 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $41.57 million in the company or a holder of 1.12% of company’s stock.