Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Currently -387.86 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.53 trading at $0.05 or 1.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $604.12M. That closing price of NRGV’s stock is at a discount of -387.86% from its 52-week high price of $22.10 and is indicating a premium of 12.36% from its 52-week low price of $3.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 826.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.12%, in the last five days NRGV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $4.53 price level, adding 4.43% to its value on the day. Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.14% in past 5-day. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) showed a performance of -12.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.93 million shares which calculate 4.08 days to cover the short interests.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.92 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $35.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.42% institutions for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Prime Movers Lab, LLC is the top institutional holder at NRGV for having 6.22 million shares of worth $98.85 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 1.35 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.42 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.26 million shares of worth $12.63 million or 0.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.76 million in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.