Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) Has Seen A Fall Of -14.99% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) saw 2.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.29 trading at $0.38 or 13.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $140.58M. That closing price of ELBM’s stock is at a discount of -99.09% from its 52-week high price of $6.55 and is indicating a premium of 22.8% from its 52-week low price of $2.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 48.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.06%, in the last five days ELBM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/22/22 when the stock touched $3.29 price level, adding 18.77% to its value on the day. Electra Battery Materials Corporation’s shares saw a change of -25.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.67% in past 5-day. Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) showed a performance of -4.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.48 million shares which calculate 9.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -257.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -188.75% for stock’s current value.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.60% during past 5 years.

ELBM Dividends

Electra Battery Materials Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.43% institutions for Electra Battery Materials Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC is the top institutional holder at ELBM for having 11527.0 shares of worth $32160.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is D.A. Davidson & Co., which was holding about 13667.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38130.0.