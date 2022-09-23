Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -20.52% Last Month.

In last trading session, Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.16 trading at -$0.36 or -2.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.83B. That closing price of ESTE’s stock is at a discount of -82.98% from its 52-week high price of $22.25 and is indicating a premium of 32.57% from its 52-week low price of $8.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.88%, in the last five days ESTE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $12.16 price level, adding 19.31% to its value on the day. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.47% in past 5-day. Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) showed a performance of -20.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.48 million shares which calculate 5.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -204.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.58% for stock’s current value.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Earthstone Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 368.00% while that of industry is 34.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 380.80% in the current quarter and calculating 288.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 244.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $375.16 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $410.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $89.67 million and $91.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 318.40% while estimating it to be 348.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 256.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.00%.

ESTE Dividends

Earthstone Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.05% institutions for Earthstone Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at ESTE for having 23.03 million shares of worth $290.88 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 22.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, which was holding about 3.45 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.57 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.98 million shares of worth $26.99 million or 1.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.18 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $21.34 million in the company or a holder of 1.13% of company’s stock.