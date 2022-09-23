DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) Has Made The -3.24% Recovery, Could Gain Another -68.4% Ahead

In recent trading session, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.57 trading at -$1.92 or -3.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $26.85B. That most recent trading price of DD’s stock is at a discount of -68.4% from its 52-week high price of $85.16 and is indicating a discount of -3.24% from its 52-week low price of $52.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.66%, in the last five days DD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $50.57 price level, adding 9.16% to its value on the day. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.79% in past 5-day. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) showed a performance of -11.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.77 million shares which calculate 1.94 days to cover the short interests.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DuPont de Nemours Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -22.09% while that of industry is 3.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 85.20% in the current quarter and calculating 57.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -19.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.2 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.17 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 197.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.73%.

DD Dividends

DuPont de Nemours Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.46% institutions for DuPont de Nemours Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DD for having 40.99 million shares of worth $3.02 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 35.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.59 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13.33 million shares of worth $980.73 million or 2.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $825.73 million in the company or a holder of 2.21% of company’s stock.