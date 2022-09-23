Does HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Look Expensive At $1.91? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) saw 26.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.91 trading at $0.33 or 20.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.60M. That closing price of BEAT’s stock is at a discount of -186.39% from its 52-week high price of $5.47 and is indicating a premium of 41.36% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 20.89%, in the last five days BEAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/22/22 when the stock touched $1.91 price level, adding 14.73% to its value on the day. HeartBeam Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.67% in past 5-day. HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) showed a performance of 45.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 77930.0 shares which calculate 1.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -528.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -318.85% for stock’s current value.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HeartBeam Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.56% while that of industry is -2.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

BEAT Dividends

HeartBeam Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.59% institutions for HeartBeam Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BEAT for having 0.41 million shares of worth $0.76 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 79650.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.15 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 15570.0 shares of worth $28711.0 or 0.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 891.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1643.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.