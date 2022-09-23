Do You Like Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) At $4.40?

In last trading session, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.40 trading at -$0.16 or -3.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $787.29M. That closing price of CYXT’s stock is at a discount of -250.45% from its 52-week high price of $15.42 and is indicating a discount of -0.68% from its 52-week low price of $4.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 680.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.51%, in the last five days CYXT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $4.40 price level, adding 13.39% to its value on the day. Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.87% in past 5-day. Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) showed a performance of -41.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.94 million shares which calculate 8.28 days to cover the short interests.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.37% while that of industry is 12.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $185 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $187.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

CYXT Dividends

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.38% institutions for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. is the top institutional holder at CYXT for having 47.68 million shares of worth $582.61 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 26.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 23.34 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $285.25 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.57 million shares of worth $55.0 million or 2.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.29 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $48.81 million in the company or a holder of 1.84% of company’s stock.