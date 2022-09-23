Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Is Down -14.21% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $103.58 trading at -$3.83 or -3.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $30.82B. That most recent trading price of DLR’s stock is at a discount of -72.06% from its 52-week high price of $178.22 and is indicating a discount of -2.48% from its 52-week low price of $106.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.29 in the current quarter.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.57%, in the last five days DLR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $103.58 price level, adding 7.43% to its value on the day. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s shares saw a change of -39.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.00% in past 5-day. Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) showed a performance of -14.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.29 million shares which calculate 5.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $151.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.4% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $91.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $190.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -83.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.15% for stock’s current value.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Digital Realty Trust Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.44% while that of industry is 4.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -35.60% in the current quarter and calculating -27.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.15 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.21 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 491.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.38%.

DLR Dividends

Digital Realty Trust Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.68% institutions for Digital Realty Trust Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DLR for having 45.44 million shares of worth $6.44 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 15.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 26.49 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.76 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13.37 million shares of worth $1.95 billion or 4.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.21 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.16 billion in the company or a holder of 2.88% of company’s stock.