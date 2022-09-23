Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) At $6.73: What To Do?

In last trading session, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.73 trading at -$0.25 or -3.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $746.96M. That closing price of DO’s stock is at a discount of -78.9% from its 52-week high price of $12.04 and is indicating a premium of 23.18% from its 52-week low price of $5.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.58%, in the last five days DO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/16/22 when the stock touched $6.73 price level, adding 18.23% to its value on the day. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.11% in past 5-day. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) showed a performance of -7.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.29 million shares which calculate 1.98 days to cover the short interests.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -51.10% during past 5 years.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.00% institutions for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Lasry, Marc is the top institutional holder at DO for having 12.54 million shares of worth $89.39 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 12.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH, which was holding about 8.23 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.68 million.

On the other hand, American High-Income Trust and Income Fund of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.95 million shares of worth $17.39 million or 2.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13.75 million in the company or a holder of 2.33% of company’s stock.