Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Jumps 7.70% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $474.09?

In recent trading session, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) saw 1.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $474.09 trading at -$13.08 or -2.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $215.52B. That most recent trading price of COST’s stock is at a discount of -29.15% from its 52-week high price of $612.27 and is indicating a premium of 14.25% from its 52-week low price of $406.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.68%, in the last five days COST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $474.09 price level, adding 6.44% to its value on the day. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s shares saw a change of -14.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.24% in past 5-day. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) showed a performance of -10.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.67 million shares which calculate 1.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $568.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.64% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $455.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $650.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -37.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.03% for stock’s current value.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Costco Wholesale Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.28% while that of industry is -4.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.40% in the current quarter and calculating 4.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

24 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $71.28 billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $54.94 billion in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.74%.

COST Dividends

Costco Wholesale Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.23% institutions for Costco Wholesale Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at COST for having 38.03 million shares of worth $21.9 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 31.34 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.05 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 12.8 million shares of worth $7.37 billion or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.7 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.59 billion in the company or a holder of 2.19% of company’s stock.