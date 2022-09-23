Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Reduces -33.55% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) saw 4.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at $0.03 or 10.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.17M. That closing price of COSM’s stock is at a discount of -2207.69% from its 52-week high price of $6.00 and is indicating a premium of 15.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.83%, in the last five days COSM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 40.09% to its value on the day. Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -92.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -33.55% in past 5-day. Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) showed a performance of -29.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.20% institutions for Cosmos Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the top institutional holder at COSM for having 0.76 million shares of worth $1.62 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 16170.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34603.0.