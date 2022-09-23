Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) Down -7.76% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.78?

In recent trading session, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.68 trading at -$0.23 or -2.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.82B. That most recent trading price of CLM’s stock is at a discount of -69.93% from its 52-week high price of $14.75 and is indicating a premium of 12.44% from its 52-week low price of $7.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.60%, in the last five days CLM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $8.68 price level, adding 7.07% to its value on the day. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.76% in past 5-day. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) showed a performance of -13.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.02 million shares which calculate 1.77 days to cover the short interests.

CLM Dividends

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.85% institutions for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ursa Fund Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CLM for having 2.82 million shares of worth $24.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Centaurus Financial, Inc., which was holding about 1.68 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.66 million.