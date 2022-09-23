Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -4.10% Over A Month.

In recent trading session, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.14 trading at -$0.03 or -2.56% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $168.20M. That most recent trading price of CTXR’s stock is at a discount of -97.37% from its 52-week high price of $2.25 and is indicating a premium of 27.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 816.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.56%, in the last five days CTXR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $1.14 price level, adding 12.31% to its value on the day. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.88% in past 5-day. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) showed a performance of -4.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.45 million shares which calculate 7.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.71% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -777.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -250.88% for stock’s current value.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 11.60. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.70% in the current quarter and calculating -150.00% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.10% during past 5 years.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.98% institutions for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CTXR for having 8.08 million shares of worth $14.47 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 43.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 33.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.13 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.76 million shares of worth $6.74 million or 20.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.71 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.07 million in the company or a holder of 9.26% of company’s stock.