Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $8.18?

In last trading session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.18 trading at -$0.18 or -2.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.13B. That closing price of CD’s stock is at a discount of -30.68% from its 52-week high price of $10.69 and is indicating a premium of 54.16% from its 52-week low price of $3.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.15%, in the last five days CD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the stock touched $8.18 price level, adding 9.51% to its value on the day. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 24.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.67% in past 5-day. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) showed a performance of 2.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.28 million shares which calculate 1.71 days to cover the short interests.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chindata Group Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.57% while that of industry is 12.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 44.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $148.53 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $162.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.24% institutions for Chindata Group Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at CD for having 11.06 million shares of worth $69.89 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd, which was holding about 7.11 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.95 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.86 million shares of worth $30.69 million or 2.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.92 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18.49 million in the company or a holder of 1.57% of company’s stock.