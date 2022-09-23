Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK), 41.3% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In recent trading session, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $91.43 trading at -$7.1 or -7.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.26B. That most recent trading price of CHK’s stock is at a discount of -15.86% from its 52-week high price of $105.93 and is indicating a premium of 41.3% from its 52-week low price of $53.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3.81 in the current quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.21%, in the last five days CHK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $91.43 price level, adding 13.22% to its value on the day. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of 61.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.88% in past 5-day. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) showed a performance of -1.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.44 million shares which calculate 5.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $148.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.32% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $111.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $231.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -152.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.4% for stock’s current value.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 132.30% in the current quarter and calculating 54.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.9 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.91 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 105.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.05%.

CHK Dividends

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 24 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 118.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 118.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 118.35% institutions for Chesapeake Energy Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at CHK for having 13.02 million shares of worth $1.13 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $974.13 million.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.5 million shares of worth $283.85 million or 2.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.37 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $293.46 million in the company or a holder of 2.65% of company’s stock.