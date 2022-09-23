Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Is 18.97% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $1.33?

In last trading session, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) saw 23.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.34 trading at $2.03 or 32.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.28B. That closing price of CANO’s stock is at a discount of -77.34% from its 52-week high price of $14.79 and is indicating a premium of 54.32% from its 52-week low price of $3.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 32.17%, in the last five days CANO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/22/22 when the stock touched $8.34 price level, adding 12.58% to its value on the day. Cano Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.97% in past 5-day. Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) showed a performance of 38.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.73 million shares which calculate 5.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -43.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 52.04% for stock’s current value.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cano Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 26.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 74.19% while that of industry is 4.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -600.00% in the current quarter and calculating 66.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 77.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $712.61 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $715.29 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.50% institutions for Cano Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at CANO for having 30.01 million shares of worth $190.59 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 12.73 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $80.83 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.72 million shares of worth $34.61 million or 3.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.4 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $27.81 million in the company or a holder of 2.60% of company’s stock.